According to a news published by Watcher Guru, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially acknowledged the receipt of BlackRock's application for a Spot Bitcoin ETF. The financial giant seeks to introduce a new product offering that would track the performance of Bitcoin in the market. The SEC's evaluation marks the next stage in the ETF approval process to potentially expand investment options for those interested in digital assets.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
SEC Evaluates Spot Bitcoin ETF Application Submitted by BlackRock
2023-07-14 15:20
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top