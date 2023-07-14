Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $31,000 level on Friday.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also moved higher, trading past the key $2,000 mark this morning.

Ripple achieved a partial victory against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a recent court ruling. Ripple is the company associated with the XRP token.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.25 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 5.8%. BTC was trading higher by 2.7% at $31,250 while ETH rose by around 7.8% to $2,000.68 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP)

Price: $0.7849 24-hour gain: 66.4%

Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM)

Price: $0.1493 24-hour gain: 54.2%

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)

Price: $29.53 24-hour gain: 35.1%

Lido DAO CRYPTO: (LDO)

Price: $2.39 24-hour gain: 25.9%

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA)

Price: $0.3544 24-hour gain: 23.6%

Losers

eCash (CRYPTO: XEC)

Price: $0.00003171 24-hour drop: 4.6%

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH)

Price: $274.96 24-hour drop: 3.2%

Compound (CRYPTO: COMP)

Price: $67.97 24-hour drop: 3.1%

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO: LEO)

Price: $3.94 24-hour drop: 1.6%

PAX Gold (CRYPTO: PAXG)

Price: $1,934.87 24-hour drop: 0.6%

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.