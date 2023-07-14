Chainlink Labs, a popular decentralized network of blockchain oracles, has recently started a channel partnership with Ahnlab Blockchain Company (ABC). The purpose of this collaboration is to back secure infrastructure for Web3. ABC disclosed this partnership in a blog post on Medium. The company stated that ABC plays the role of a Web3 platform that provides great attention to security.

Chainlink Labs and Ahnlab Blockchain Company Start a Channel Partnership to Expand Web3 Infrastructure

It added that the collaboration with the ABC Wallet creator would assist enterprises and individuals to organize secure transfers. Ahnlab Blockchain Company is based in South Korea and has comprehensive expertise in the case of cyber security and the blockchain sector. The respective qualities have enabled the company to create a user-friendly and secure ABC Wallet.

The product is a non-custodial wallet that lets users matchlessly interact with decentralized applications, organize non-fungible tokens, retrieve private keys, along with many other things. With the utilization of the Web3 services provided by Chainlink, ABC intends to establish considerably protected and conveniently used applications. The respective apps will assist in increasing Web3 technology’s adoption.

ABC Says Its Future Web3 Solutions Will Include Services Provided by Chainlink

According to ABC, the firm utilizes Chainlink Price Feeds for presenting prices in fiat for its exclusively launched service called BICScan. Additionally, the company also has a strategy to broaden its utilization of Price Feeds for the rest of the products provided by it. BICScan permits the customers to analyze likely hazards to the addresses on the blockchain, decentralized applications, and smart contracts.

The respective service uses diverse sources for inspecting hazardous wallet addresses and contracts along with calculating scores. ABC moved on to reveal that Chainlink’s services will enhance the solutions to be launched by Ahnlab Blockchain Company.