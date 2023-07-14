According to Lookonchain data, a cryptocurrency whale identified as "0xD275" has been actively moving funds in the past hour. The whale withdrew 833 WBTC ($26 million) and 30,000 ETH ($60 million) from Bitfinex and deposited them into Compound.

Following this, the whale borrowed 22 million USDT and deposited the funds on Binance. Additionally, they borrowed 23 million USDC and deposited it on Coinbase. This flurry of activity showcases significant crypto movement and borrowing transactions by large-scale investors.