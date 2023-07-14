A recent data report from Glassnode reveals that the amount of Bitcoin (BTC) supply last active for more than 10 years has reached an all-time high of 2,874,421.348 BTC. This milestone highlights the significant long-term holding behavior by investors, showcasing increased confidence in the digital asset.
