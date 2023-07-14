IN BRIEF

Supermodel Heidi Klum takes legal action against a company’s attempt to trademark “METAVERSE SUPERMODELS,” arguing for its public domain usage.

Klum’s opposition stems from her own failed attempt to register the “MODELVERSE” trademark, which was hindered by the existence of “METAVERSE SUPERMODELS.”

One of the most famous supermodels in the world, Heidi Klum, is involved in a legal dispute over the use of the term “Metaverse Supermodels.” According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, Klum has filed an opposition to the trademark application of a company that wants to register this phrase as its own. She claims the term is generic and should be available for anyone to use in the metaverse.

Klum’s opposition is motivated by her own interest in the metaverse. She has applied for a trademark for “Modelverse,” a name she intends to use for a platform to connect models, designers, photographers, and fans in the metaverse.

However, the USPTO has informed her that her trademark cannot be registered because of the prior application for “Metaverse Supermodels.” Klum argues that this is unfair and that the term “Metaverse Supermodel” does not identify a specific source of goods or services but rather describes a general category of people working as models in the metaverse.

“In my opinion, Klum is likely to be successful. Trademark law is designed to protect brands and prevent the registration of generic phrases. “Metaverse Supermodels” is a phrase that any supermodel appearing in the metaverse should be free to use,” Gerben wrote.

In February 2022, the supermodel purchased CryptoPunk #3653 for 80 ETH. The purchase showcased Klum’s foray into the NFT space and highlighted her growing involvement in the ecosystem.

Klum trademarked “Modelverse” in April 2022, showing her metaverse and NFT ambitions. The trademark, shared by lawyer Michael Kondoudis, covered “downloadable software and mobile applications featuring a marketplace for exchanging goods authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs).”

In addition to Heidi Klum, other prominent supermodels have ventured into the metaverse, making their mark in the virtual realm. Czech supermodel Eva Herzigová created a digital twin of herself in collaboration with Unsigned and Dimension Studios. This digital twin, a realistic MetaHuman, can be hired by brands for mixed-reality fashion shows and campaigns. Herzigová was the first supermodel to undergo this innovative transformation that opens new possibilities for the modeling industry.