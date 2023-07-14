According to a recent data report from Glassnode, the seven-day moving average (7d MA) for Ethereum (ETH) exchange withdrawals has reached a one-month high of 3,247.673. This surge in withdrawals indicates an increase in user activity and shows enhanced movement of Ethereum coins out of exchange platforms.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Ethereum Exchange Withdrawals Reach 1-Month High, Glassnode Data Shows
2023-07-14 10:34
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
