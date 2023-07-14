The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, down by -0.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,460 and $31,804 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $31,207, up by 2.34%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include XRP, XLM, and SOL, up by 64%, 51%, and 30%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: