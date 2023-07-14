The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, down by -0.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,460 and $31,804 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $31,207, up by 2.34%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include XRP, XLM, and SOL, up by 64%, 51%, and 30%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
XRP Ruling a ‘Landmark’ Judgment, Weakens SEC's Stance Against Crypto: Bernstein
Congressman Torres Calls for Investigation Into SEC Over Its Approach to Crypto
Celsius CEO Arrested in Wake of Crypto Lender's Collapse, SEC Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PwC’s Report Shows Positive Outlook Among Crypto Hedge Funds Despite Regulatory Uncertainty
XRP Becomes the Fourth Largest Token Following a Court Ruling
Australian Securities Exchange Receives Historic First Spot Bitcoin ETF Application
CZ: “It was never all smooth sailing, but we always put users first”
Everything That's Happened With Celsius and Alex Mashinsky So Far
Indonesia to Launch Long Overdue National Cryptocurrency Exchange in July
Market movers:
ETH: $1998.81 (+6.50%)
XRP: $0.774 (+64.12%)
BNB: $256.1 (+4.06%)
ADA: $0.3472 (+20.85%)
SOL: $28.46 (+29.90%)
DOGE: $0.06995 (+7.29%)
MATIC: $0.8492 (+16.60%)
TRX: $0.08192 (+4.85%)
LTC: $100.21 (-1.13%)
DOT: $5.591 (+7.89%)