The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, down by -0.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,460 and $31,804 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $31,207, up by 2.34%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include XRP, XLM, and SOL, up by 64%, 51%, and 30%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1998.81 (+6.50%)

  • XRP: $0.774 (+64.12%)

  • BNB: $256.1 (+4.06%)

  • ADA: $0.3472 (+20.85%)

  • SOL: $28.46 (+29.90%)

  • DOGE: $0.06995 (+7.29%)

  • MATIC: $0.8492 (+16.60%)

  • TRX: $0.08192 (+4.85%)

  • LTC: $100.21 (-1.13%)

  • DOT: $5.591 (+7.89%)

Top gainers on Binance: