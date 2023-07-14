In response to service changes in the Dutch market, Binance has announced that asset transfer is now available for users residing in the Netherlands. Effective from July 14, 2023, at 07:00 (UTC), Dutch residents can opt to transfer their assets to Coinmerce.

Users accepting asset transfers before July 16, 2023, at 23:59 (UTC) will have their assets moved to Coinmerce on July 19, 2023. Those accepting the transfer after the specified deadline will see their assets transferred on a weekly basis. Binance assures users that their assets remain secure and offers the option to transfer their assets to Coinmerce or other alternatives at a later date for those who do not accept the asset transfer before the deadline.