Binance has announced that Binance Earn now supports API endpoints for both Simple Earn and ETH Staking. The new API functionality allows users to access a range of features for the two platforms.

The expanded API capabilities include subscription and redemption options for Simple Earn Flexible Products, Locked Products, and ETH Staking. Users can also query APRs, access transaction history, and fetch information on product offerings and subscription quotas for Simple Earn. Additionally, the platform has enabled wrapping and unwrapping functions for BETH and WBETH.