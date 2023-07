Binance has announced its plans to conduct wallet maintenance for the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) on July 18, 2023, at 07:00 (UTC). The maintenance process is expected to last approximately one hour.

While trading of digital assets and currencies on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) will not be affected during this maintenance, deposits and withdrawals for BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) will be temporarily suspended starting from July 18, 2023, at 06:55 (UTC).