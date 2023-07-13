Crypto exchange Gemini said it's examining whether to list Ripple's XRP token after a U.S. federal court ruled on Thursday that the sale of the tokens on exchanges and through algorithms did not constitute investment contracts.

"Given today's ruling that the sale of XRP on exchanges is not a security, @Gemini is exploring the listing of XRP for both spot and derivatives trading," the exchange said in a tweet.

The court published the conclusions in an order partially granting a motion for summary judgment in the seminal U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) case against the platform.

The XRP token surged more than 60% on Thursday, highest since April of last year, according to CoinMarketCap data.