A Thursday court ruling in the Ripple vs. SEC case, which determined that Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) sales cannot be classified as investment contracts, has sparked a flurry of reactions from the crypto community.

Key figures in the industry, including legal representatives, crypto advocates and influencers, have shared their perspectives on this landmark decision, with a broad consensus that the ruling is a significant win for Ripple and the broader crypto industry.

Hot Takes On Ripple From Crypto Community: John Deaton, the legal representative for XRP holders shared a whirlwind of thoughts on Twitter.

He said he was initially filled with excitement upon receiving an email filing connected to the SEC case.

Deaton's enthusiasm quickly faded when he realized the email was simply notifying him about an attorney's departure from the case.

Scott Melker, a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and cryptocurrency advocate highlighted the unprecedented trading volume of XRP following the ruling.

Michaël van de Poppe, CEO & Founder of MN Trading, interpreted the court's decision as a positive signal for the crypto market's upward trend.

Also Read: Are Bank of America Accounts Linked To Coinbase Being Shut Down? Crypto Exchange CEO Brian Armstrong Wants To Know

Kiba Joker, a Twitter user followed by Binance (CRYPTO: BNB) CEO Changpeng Zhao, emphasized the importance of conviction in the crypto space.

YouTube influencer Wendy O viewed the ruling as a massive win for the entire industry and Bitcoin.

The Context For The News: This wave of reactions comes in the wake of a significant legal battle between Ripple Labs and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC had filed a lawsuit against Ripple Labs, alleging the company and its top executives had conducted a $1.3-billion unregistered securities offering.

The SEC's case against Ripple resulted in a summary judgment in favor of Ripple Labs, stating that the sale of XRP does not constitute an offer of investment contracts.

The court's decision marks a crucial turning point in the ongoing legal tussle between Ripple and the SEC.

It could potentially set a precedent for future cases involving cryptocurrencies and their classification as securities. As the implications of this ruling continue to unfold, the crypto community will be watching closely.

Token Price Action: Tokens deemed unregistered securities by the SEC, including Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), posted double-digit gains following XRP's rally on a favorable court ruling.

Read Next: Metaverse Could Be Used To Brainwash Youth And Train Recruits For Terrorism, Says India's Home Minister

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.