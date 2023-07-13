Europe’s first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is expected to be publicly listed this month, following a 12-month delay from the initially planned date, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Jacobi Asset Management delayed the launch of its spot Bitcoin ETF that was originally set to debut in July 2022, following the Terra-Luna collapse, which erased tens of billions of dollars from the global cryptocurrency market.

This isn’t the first cryptocurrency-based financial product in the European market. The BTCE, a Bitcoin exchange-trade product, listed on Germany’s Xetra exchange in 2021.

The development follows a flurry of spot Bitcoin ETF applications in the U.S. from financial heavyweights such as BlackRock, WisdomTree and Fidelity Investments.