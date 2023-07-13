TL;DR Breakdown

World Mobile secures authorization to provide services to California, New Mexico, Nevada, and Utah

The license is consistent with the U.S. government's plan to promote widespread connection

World Mobile, a blockchain-powered internet provider, has announced that it has secured authorization to provide services to parts of the United States. The move is consistent with one of the company’s main objectives to provide a dependable and affordable internet connection to underserved regions.

World Mobile secures license in 4 states

World Mobile’s ambitions for U.S. expansion are strongly backed by the acquisition of up to 20MHz spectrum in California, New Mexico, Nevada, and Utah. The spectrum will play a significant role in the company’s decentralized hybrid-connection solution, which combines blockchain technology with aerial and terrestrial infrastructure to give connectivity at a cost many times lower than traditional mobile network providers.

By getting licensed spectrum, World Mobile CEO Micky Watkins stated, they are indicating their intention to alter the communication environment in the United States fundamentally. Their ability to deploy their network and enable a successful sharing economy is strengthened by securing the spectrum. The firm believes that to build a more integrated and inclusive world, it must harness the power of people and communities working together.

World Mobile anticipates launching its service in the U.S. later this year after a successful commercial debut in Tanzania and field trials in Kenya, Nigeria, and Mozambique.

US investing in providing universal internet access

World Mobile’s acquisition of licensed spectrum is consistent with the U.S. government’s plan to promote widespread connection. As part of a new marketing campaign for President Joe Biden’s economic policies, the White House distributed $42 billion to the 50 states and U.S. territories to ensure everyone has a link to high-speed internet by 2030.

The $1 trillion 2021 infrastructure law that Biden supported approved the financing for the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program. The Federal Communications Commission recently released the coverage map, which reveals where there are access gaps, to calculate the amount going out.

Given $3.1 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively, the two most densely populated states in the U.S., Texas, and California, are at the very top of the financing list. However, due to a lack of broadband connection, other, less populated states, including Louisiana, Alabama, and Virginia, also made the top 10 list for funding. The Commerce Department distributed the money, awarding grants at the State level with amounts ranging from around $27 million to over $3.3 billion, primarily based on local needs.