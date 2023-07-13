The Sandbox, a blockchain-based virtual world, is on the brink of a revolution. By the year’s end, the virtual realm will open its gates to LAND owners, giving them the opportunity to debut their experiences within the metaverse. This is the first significant step toward transforming The Sandbox into a user-generated content (UGC) centric platform.

Everyone is Invited!

The Sandbox invites every individual to contribute to the construction of the open metaverse:

LAND Owners – If your virtual experience is ready to see the light of day, you can now submit it for preliminary launch approval.

Creators – Now’s the time to share your experience with the global community. Publish your personalized experience page and begin establishing your digital community.

Players – Prepare yourselves for an influx of innovative, UGC-driven experiences.

These advancements are the initial strides toward enabling every LAND owner to debut their unique experience independently by the year’s end.

Milestones and New Features

Many devoted developers have been tirelessly crafting their experiences in The Sandbox. With their assistance, the platform has achieved its first milestone in realizing its vision of a user-centric, open metaverse. Now, The Sandbox can unveil the primary details of its premier publishing features to assist creators in their journeys.

Starting from today, creators can:

Create Your Experience Page – Share your trailer, your experience description, and more on a dedicated page. Once your experience page is prepped, you can distribute it using a unique URL and start engaging your community.

Publish Your Experience Page on the Map – By choosing to publish an experience page on the map, creators can:

Make their experience visible on the map at their LAND’s location

Share the experience’s unique URL with players and their community, initiating promotion

Register for Early Access to Launch Your Experience – If you think your experience is ready to invite players to your LAND, apply for early access. If approved, you can launch it ahead of the public opening planned for this fall.

Publishing and the Future of Metaverse

Publishing not only elevates content to the next level but also affirms The Sandbox’s position as a global leader pioneering the virtual creator economy. Renowned brands such as Paris Hilton, The Smurfs, The Walking Dead have already embraced our tools to create experiences that resonate with their audiences. The introduction of publishing to The Sandbox ecosystem is exhilarating for all participants as it offers increased creative freedom and diversity in the entertainment and gaming industries.

The launch of publishing marks a monumental advancement for our platform and its community members. It allows users to create and launch their experiences within The Sandbox. Designed to grant users more control over their content, publishing makes it easier for experiences to reach other players. It’s anticipated that this will lead to a more diverse variety of content, further fostering the growth of our global ecosystem.

Implications for Players and Creators

As the metaverse welcomes UGC, players will have access to a broader range of diverse and thrilling content. Upon the full release of our publishing features, players can expect a continuous influx of UGC-driven experiences.

Starting today, creators can publish their experience page for promotion and sharing. LAND owners can additionally publish their page on the map, readying themselves to showcase their content to the world. If you’re a LAND owner and your experience is ripe for presentation, be among the pioneers to launch it live in the metaverse. Apply for review and attempt to secure early launch access.

The Perks of Publishing in The Sandbox

The Sandbox is under construction to become the preeminent virtual environment for creatives to own and monetize their content. Some key benefits of publishing in The Sandbox include:

Control : Dictate the type of experience you wish to create and how you want to design it.

Audience Building : Cultivate your own audience

Community Engagement : Excite your community about your impending experience through your experience page, where you can display your banners, description, trailers, and narrate your journey as a creator.

Monetization: Gear up to reward your community and monetize your content through upcoming NFT gating features.

As the Sandbox Metaverse begins to open, it signals the dawn of a new era of virtual experiences, where users can craft, share, and enjoy a boundless array of digital landscapes.