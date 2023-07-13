Binance has announced appointing Eleanor Hughes as Binance's General Counsel, having significantly contributed to the company's efforts in securing licenses and registrations across multiple jurisdictions. With over 15 years of legal experience in both in-house roles and law firms, Hughes will lead an 85-member legal team and work closely with Binance's Global Compliance team to support the responsible growth of the Web3 industry.

Binance Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) praised Hughes for her legal expertise, deep integrity, and exemplary work ethic, expressing his confidence in the company's legal team under her leadership. Hughes provided insight into the evolving digital asset industry, acknowledging the importance of balancing consumer protection with continued growth and innovation in collaboration with regulators worldwide.

Previously, Hughes served as Binance's Head of Legal for the APAC and MENA regions, where she played a crucial role in securing virtual asset service provider licenses and registrations in jurisdictions such as Bahrain, Dubai, and New Zealand. Before joining Binance, Hughes spent over a decade at US law firms, including Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Affiliates, where she specialized in litigation and contentious matters.