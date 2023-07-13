Uniswap users can now start swapping their Avalanche tokens on the Uniswap website, as the decentralized exchange has now launched on the Avalanche network.

Uniswap’s C-Chain Debut

Leading decentralized exchange (DEX) and automated market maker (AMM), Uniswap, has made its debut on Avalanche C-Chain, marking another significant expansion of the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector on the Avalanche blockchain. Uniswap's move follows in the footsteps of other prominent DeFi platforms like Curve and Aave, who have already established a presence on Avalanche.

This expansion was made possible through a governance proposal initiated by the University of Michigan's blockchain club, Michigan Blockchain. The proposal, aiming to promote a diverse and robust multi-chain future, received overwhelming support during the on-chain vote, with an impressive 95% majority in favor of the deployment.

Ava Labs Head Welcomes Uniswap

The integration of LayerZero, an interoperability protocol facilitating Avalanche's BTC.b, played a crucial role in enabling the deployment. LayerZero acts as a communication bridge between Ethereum and Avalanche, allowing for seamless cross-chain asset transfers and governance proposals.

Expressing excitement about the integration, Luigi D'Onorio DeMeo, the Head of DeFi and Developer Relations at Ava Labs, said,

“We’re thrilled to welcome battle-tested DeFi mainstay Uniswap to C-Chain, strengthening the competition between DEXes on Avalanche. The opportunity set for DEXes on Avalanche is huge. As new Subnets launch, more liquidity for DEXes like Uniswap will likely come to C-Chain. Furthermore, Avalanche Warp Messaging creates other unique opportunities for DEXes that aren’t possible on other EVM chains.”

Leading DEX For Traders And Liquidity Providers

Uniswap, originally launched on Ethereum in 2018, revolutionized the market with its innovative AMM model. By facilitating trades through liquidity pools, the platform offered traders and liquidity providers an efficient and indirect trading method. With over 139 million trades conducted and a trading volume exceeding $1.5 trillion, Uniswap remains a dominant force in the AMM space.

The current iteration, known as V3, introduces concentrated liquidity, allowing liquidity providers to allocate their assets within specific price ranges. This feature empowers liquidity providers to customize their strategies for each pool, potentially generating higher fees.

Uniswap's integration into Avalanche's ecosystem, alongside other pioneering Avalanche-native exchanges like Trader Joe, Dexalot, and DeltaPrime, further enriches the DEX options available to users.

Uniswap V4

Uniswap's recent expansion onto the Avalanche blockchain aligns with its upcoming upgrade to version 4 (V4), a highly anticipated development that hinges on the Ethereum Cancun upgrade, which is expected to be deployed in September.

According to a developer from Uniswap Labs, the V4 upgrade will grant users the ability to construct their own features, paving the way for endless possibilities. Among the notable advancements in V4 is the introduction of a novel smart contract variant known as "hooks." This feature empowers developers to create innovative solutions on top of Uniswap's liquidity pools, further expanding the platform's capabilities.