According to Coindesk, Alex Mashinsky, co-founder and former CEO of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network, was arrested on Thursday following an investigation into the company's collapse, as reported by Bloomberg. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit on the same day, accusing Mashinsky and the firm of securities fraud. Additional lawsuits from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) soon followed.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg indicated that the CFTC's investigators concluded that the bankrupt lender and Mashinsky violated the regulator's rules by misleading investors. Celsius Network filed for bankruptcy in July and was recently acquired by crypto consortium Fahrenheit after a winning bid.

New York Attorney General Letitia James also filed a suit earlier this month, accusing Mashinsky of deceiving investors about the company's financial stability. The SEC complaint alleges that Celsius' token, CEL, and its Earn Interest Program are securities that were offered without registering or having a valid registration statement in effect.

Both Celsius Network and the SEC have not yet responded to CoinDesk's request for comment. This is an ongoing story and will be updated with further developments.