Binance has confirmed its support for the upcoming Osmosis (OSMO) network upgrade. Scheduled to occur at Osmosis block height 10,517,000, the event is expected to take place around 16:00 UTC on July 13, 2023.

In anticipation of the upgrade, Binance will suspend deposits and withdrawals of OSMO tokens starting from approximately 15:00 UTC on the same day. The platform has assured users that OSMO trading will not be affected during the network upgrade process.