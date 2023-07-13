In a recent cryptocurrency market update, data from LookonChain revealed that addresses associated with the United States government has transferred approximately 9,825 BTC, equivalent to $297.6 million, to several wallets. This transfer happened 13 hours ago and has sparked interest within the crypto community.

The data indicates that 1,625 BTC ($49 million) was moved to two newly created wallets. Concurrently, the remaining 8,200 BTC ($248 million) was transferred through 101 separate transactions to eight whale wallets that were previously dormant for two years.



