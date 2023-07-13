Binance Coin (BNB) is currently trading at $246.45, experiencing a 0.47% decline in the last 24 hours. The recent cryptocurrency market data shows a direct trading volume of $3.66 million and a total trading volume of $190.66 million. BNB's overall tier is reported to be $178.28 million, with its total market capitalization at $38.91 billion.
BNB Market Data
2023-07-13
