And, indeed, bitcoin’s price quickly shot up to almost $31,000 following the report. It didn’t last long. As of press time, BTC had pulled back below $30,500, down more than 1% from where it was before the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data was released.
Even As Inflation Risk Fades, Bitcoin Remains Stuck Below $31K
2023-07-13 10:29
