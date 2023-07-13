According to court filings, Celsius entrusted StakeHound with 25,000 staked native ETH, 35,000 native ETH, 40 million MATIC, and 66,000 DOT in 2021. Celsius exchanged the tokens, which were valued at over $150 million, for StakeHound’s liquid staking “stTokens,” according to the filings.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Celsius Sues StakeHound for Failing to Return $150M Worth of Tokens
2023-07-13 09:02
This article has been republished with permission from CryptoFlings - Crypto Flings.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top