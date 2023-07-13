There may be less mining selling pressure if smaller miners give up.

The absence of miner accumulation has limited a BTC price increase as per experts.

After the last difficulty adjustment on July 12, Bitcoin mining achieved an all-time high of 53.91 trillion units. It’s a way to rank the difficulty of mining Bitcoin. Every two weeks, the blockchain adjusts the difficulty to keep the average transaction time at 10 minutes. As the processing power of the network grows, it makes mining more difficult, cutting down the profits of individual miners.

Miners, who have been forced to sell off their supply of mined Bitcoin (BTC) since June, may feel even more pressure as a result of the current adjustment. Some experts have speculated that the absence of miner accumulation has limited a BTC price increase.

No Longer Turning a Profit

Due to the recent difficulty increase, medium and small-scale miners will likely have to temporarily shut down part of their ASIC gear due to a loss in profitability. There may be less mining selling pressure if smaller miners give up and allow bigger miners to acquire Bitcoin.

Independent analyst Charles Edwards developed the hash ribbon indicator to monitor the 30- and 60-day moving averages (MAs) of the network’s hash rate. When the 30-day MA drops below the 60-day MA, it indicates that miners may be giving up and leaving the market since they can no longer turn a profit.

The two lines are almost at a crossing, and the increased difficulty may be just what the weaker miners need to give up. If less effective miners left the market, the remaining miners would reap greater rewards, enabling them to keep some of their production in reserve rather than selling it.