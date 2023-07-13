The winner of the parachain auction #45 of Polkadot is peaq. In addition to this peaq has also remained successful in getting a huge contribution from the community. The platform has obtained 207,141 DOT tokens (equaling more than $1M) from up to 749 contributors. The company took to Twitter to announce this development.

A Slot in Polkadot’s Parachain Auction Goes to Peaq

On its official Twitter account, peaq disclosed that it has won a parachain slot’s lease for ninety-six weeks. This time will start from the 31st of July. As per the platform, this is a landmark development. In addition to this, the platform mentioned that this move is bringing it closer to the mainnet launch on the network of Polkadot. According to peaq, it will start operating as an L1 parachain on the Polkadot ecosystem.

It moved on to say that the acquisition of a slot plays the role of a huge advancement on the part of peaq. The platform added that this move will assist it in translating its vision into reality. In this respect, the crowdloan joiners will start PEAQ tokens after the launch of the network. There were just a couple of slots to be taken instead of four and due to this things got intense. Moreover, the platform also congratulated Moonbeam for securing the 1st slot.

The Auction Witnessed a ‘Dramatic Plot-Twist,’ Says Peaq

According to peaq, the platform was expecting the worst due to some bug in the auction for the 2nd slot. However, a “dramatic plot-twist” changed the scenario. The community from Polkadot jumped in to operate a referendum organizing another auction. It was approved rapidly enough for the crowdloan of peaq to remain effective till the delayed auction’s duration. This resulted in an effective auction.