The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, down by -0.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,210 and $30,983 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,491, down by -0.67%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include WRX, DIA, and POWR, up by 22%, 22%, and 17%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1876.86 (-0.59%)

  • BNB: $246.1 (-0.85%)

  • XRP: $0.4716 (-0.40%)

  • ADA: $0.2873 (-1.78%)

  • DOGE: $0.0652 (-0.09%)

  • SOL: $21.91 (-0.45%)

  • LTC: $101.35 (+4.57%)

  • TRX: $0.07813 (+0.10%)

  • MATIC: $0.7284 (-0.80%)

  • DOT: $5.183 (-1.18%)

Top gainers on Binance: