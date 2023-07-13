The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, down by -0.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,210 and $30,983 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,491, down by -0.67%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include WRX, DIA, and POWR, up by 22%, 22%, and 17%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
BNB Chain to Tackle Blockchain Exploit Risks in Major July Hard Fork
FTX Bankruptcy Lawyers Ask Court for $323m Recovery From FTX Europe Leadership
Coinbase Adds Ability to Direct Message Any Ethereum Address
Bitcoin Briefly Tapped $31K Amid Lower Than Expected June US CPI Numbers
U.S. CPI Falls to 3% in June, Core Rate Drops to 4.8%; Both Better Than Expected
Market movers:
ETH: $1876.86 (-0.59%)
BNB: $246.1 (-0.85%)
XRP: $0.4716 (-0.40%)
ADA: $0.2873 (-1.78%)
DOGE: $0.0652 (-0.09%)
SOL: $21.91 (-0.45%)
LTC: $101.35 (+4.57%)
TRX: $0.07813 (+0.10%)
MATIC: $0.7284 (-0.80%)
DOT: $5.183 (-1.18%)
Top gainers on Binance: