South Korea on Monday held the first preliminary hearing for Terraform Labs co-founder Daniel Shin and seven other former Terra employees, according to the Seoul Southern District Court. Shin was indicted on April 25 on multiple charges related to the collapsed Terra-Luna cryptocurrency project, including fraud. Shin’s lawyers rejected all the charges on the same day as the indictment.

Shin’s charges include violations of the Capital Markets Act, breach of duty, and embezzlement for his involvement with Terra-Luna, according to Seoul prosecutors. They accuse him of defrauding investors by promoting the Terra stablecoin as a payment system while knowing such services were prohibited.

In an email response to Forkast on Monday, Shin said he didn’t attend the court today as it was a preliminary hearing and he had no comment.

The US$40 billion Terra-Luna stablecoin and cryptocurrency project of Terraform Labs collapsed in May last year. Shin set up the company in 2018 with Stanford University computer science graduate Kwon Do-heyong. Kwon fled to Europe after the project imploded and is now detained in Montenegro after being sentenced to four months in jail for trying to travel through the country on a forged passport.

Both the U.S. and South Korea have filed extradition requests for Kwon, citing similar charges that Shin faces. Kwon has denied all the charges against him.

Shin was publicly indicted on April 25, with the director of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office financial crime team Dan Sung-han, saying Shin’s role in the alleged fraud is greater than that of Kwon. However, prosecutors failed to convince the local court to approve an arrest warrant for Shin.