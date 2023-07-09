Online environments, like Twitter, are increasingly becoming a dangerous landscape, fraught with fraudulent schemes aimed at unsuspecting victims.

In recent times, Twitter has transformed into the epicenter of deceitful activities, with cybercriminals employing new tactics to exploit its massive user base.

One such disconcerting trend is the rampant spread of a scam involving the fraudulent distribution of Fantom (FTM) tokens, a situation that throws a harsh light on the burgeoning issue of cybercrime within the cryptocurrency realm.

Navigating the dark waters of deceit

Cyber villains recently turned their focus onto the Fantom network, not long after Multichain, a decentralized finance protocol, suffered a crippling hack. Exploiting the confusion that ensued, these perpetrators engineered a duplicitous narrative which gained traction on Twitter.

According to their deceptive claims, Fantom Foundation, the nonprofit entity maintaining the Fantom network, was supposedly distributing FTM tokens to all users in response to the Multichain attack.

This misleading tweet was then shared widely, its enticement of free tokens captivating a considerable number of Twitter users.

Adding to the ploy’s credibility was a phishing link embedded in the tweet, intended to deceive victims into believing the source to be the Fantom Foundation.

This manipulative technique, designed to exploit the trustworthiness associated with known brands, is a common strategy in the cybercriminal playbook.

The turbulent events began unfolding on July 6th when abnormal activity was detected on the Multichain platform. As a response, Multichain suspended all operations, launching an investigation into the sudden disappearance of around $125 million worth of assets.

The primary victim of this heist was the Fantom bridge, which lost an estimated $122 million in various cryptocurrencies, including Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), USD Coin, Tether, and several altcoins.

Multichain’s immediate response was to advise users to cease all protocol activities and revoke any contract approvals associated with their platform. This cautious approach was recommended until a more in-depth understanding of the situation was established.

The larger issue at hand

This exploit is not an isolated incident but part of an increasingly worrying trend within the cryptocurrency industry, where Twitter is being used as a breeding ground for scams.

Notable industry figure, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of Binance, stepped into the fray during the Multichain hack saga, assuring his Twitter followers that the Binance platform had not been affected and all funds remained safe.

However, not all voices of reassurance can be trusted in an environment rife with deceit.

The Fantom scam is just another grim reminder of the necessary vigilance needed when navigating the online crypto world, particularly on social platforms like Twitter.

It’s crucial to stay guarded against unknown links and offers that seem too good to be true. Cybersecurity, as we move forward, is not just a matter of protection but also of discernment and vigilance, understanding that not all that glitters on Twitter is digital gold.