🔎 Macro/TradFi

The U.S. Federal Reserve opted to maintain the current interest rates between 5% and 5.25%, deferring any decisions on potential policy tightening for further assessment.

In an interview, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink expressed views that Bitcoin has the potential to revolutionize finance through asset tokenization. BlackRock's iShares unit recently filed for a spot bitcoin ETF but is still waiting for regulatory approval.

🔎 Crypto

L1/L2:

Ethereum’s new ERC-7265 standard proposes a "circuit breaker" into DeFi protocols that could curtail losses from crypto hacks by up to 70%. It operates by halting suspiciously large token withdrawals, thereby providing a safeguard against exploits and potential fraudulent activities, and facilitating the recovery of funds.

Starknet plans to deploy its "Quantum Leap" upgrade on the mainnet next week, after successfully demonstrating the capability to process "hundreds of transactions per second" in testnet. The upgrade aims to enhance transaction speed, reduce confirmation times, and improve scalability.

The TON blockchain has launched an on-chain encrypted messaging feature, allowing private messages between users on its network, enhancing transaction privacy and providing a reliable communication method.

Lightning Labs has unveiled tools allowing AI applications such as ChatGPT to transact and store Bitcoin on the Lightning Network, aiming to simplify payments and develop more accessible AI infrastructure.

DeFi:

Decentralized exchange dYdX has launched its public test network on Cosmos, enabling users to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum. This move signifies dYdX's transition away from its current Ethereum-based version.

Pendle Finance, an Ethereum and Arbitrum-based liquid staking derivatives platform, is expanding to the BNB Chain network to attract new users and generate additional revenue.

AlloyX has launched a real-world asset vault with US$2M in pre-seed funding, enabling investors to access tokenized credit and U.S. Treasury bills for liquidity in real-world assets.

Leveraged Strategies Protocol Stella integrates with GMX, providing users the ability to earn higher fees and passive income through a Uniswap V3 strategy and a lending pool.

Stablecoins:

Circle has announced a programmable crypto wallet service that enables developers to embed secure wallets into their applications, offering a streamlined user experience across multiple blockchains. In other news, Circle is also contemplating the launch of a stablecoin in Japan under new regulations, citing the potential for partnerships and the market's significance in stablecoin adoption.

NFTs:

Credit Suisse and the Swiss Football Association are collaborating on an NFT collection featuring portraits of the Swiss Women's National Team, with proceeds planned to be donated to support women's football in Switzerland.

Others:

Web3Go, an AI-backed blockchain data startup, has raised US$4M in a seed funding round led by Binance Labs, aiming to offer data tools for verifying ownership of AI-native digital assets through its upcoming native asset creation platform, DIN.

Bitcoin Depot, a major Bitcoin ATM operator, goes public on the Nasdaq stock exchange, becoming the first publicly listed company of its kind in the United States.

Hong Kong has established a task force, allocating US$6.4M to promote Web3 development, positioning itself as a blockchain technology hub.

The UK Law Commission recommends the creation of a distinct legal category for cryptocurrencies to accommodate their unique features within the economy and further provide legal clarity.

