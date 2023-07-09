The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, down by -0.04% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,044 and $30,403 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,288, up by 0.15%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include POND, TROY, and LTO, up by 44%, 31%, and 14%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1867.29 (+0.18%)

  • BNB: $234.6 (-1.05%)

  • XRP: $0.4694 (+0.30%)

  • ADA: $0.2866 (+0.17%)

  • DOGE: $0.06569 (+0.40%)

  • SOL: $21.63 (-2.44%)

  • TRX: $0.08002 (+1.47%)

  • LTC: $96.71 (-0.96%)

  • MATIC: $0.6832 (+0.47%)

  • DOT: $5.11 (-1.18%)

Top gainers on Binance: