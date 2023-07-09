The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, down by -0.04% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,044 and $30,403 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,288, up by 0.15%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include POND, TROY, and LTO, up by 44%, 31%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Announcement Sparks Surge in US Bitcoin Supply Holdings
Tether Announces Expansion of Euro EURT, XAUT on ‘World’s First Social Infused Exchange’
Circle, Tether Freezes Over $65M in Assets Transferred From Multichain
Coinbase Was Aware of Securities Law Violations, the SEC Claims in Letter
As Race for Spot BTC ETF Hots Up, CEO Cathie Wood Says Ark Invest Is First in the Queue
Scammer Exploits MEME Coin Popularity, Amassing Over $315k in ETH by Draining Liquidity Pools
U.S. Debt Skyrockets By Over $1 Trillion in 5 Weeks: Novogratz Says ‘Buy Bitcoin’
Marathon Digital Attributes 21% Decline in Bitcoin Mined to Adverse Weather Conditions
XRP Grows Strong in Q2 Despite SEC Lawsuit Concerns, Messari Report
Market movers:
ETH: $1867.29 (+0.18%)
BNB: $234.6 (-1.05%)
XRP: $0.4694 (+0.30%)
ADA: $0.2866 (+0.17%)
DOGE: $0.06569 (+0.40%)
SOL: $21.63 (-2.44%)
TRX: $0.08002 (+1.47%)
LTC: $96.71 (-0.96%)
MATIC: $0.6832 (+0.47%)
DOT: $5.11 (-1.18%)