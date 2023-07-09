A Salvadoran teenager shares his journey of completing El Salvador's Bitcoin diploma program,Mi Primer Bitcoin, meaning My First Bitcoin. Now, he has returned to his former high school to educate the teachers about Bitcoin (BTC).

In a series of tweets on July 8, 18-year-old Gerardo Moran revealed that the El Salvador’s Bitcoin diploma program, Mi Primer Bitcoin, which is backed by the El Salvador Ministry of Education, allowed him to leave behind his life in construction “earning 6 dollars a day.”

Moran revealed that he has been working since he was “11 years old,” mainly in construction and tourism, and could never wrap his head around how Salvadoran citizens worked so hard for little reward.

“I’ve tried to reason why people in my country worked so much for so little money” Moran stated on Twitter, adding that he was working for not much money at all: “Earning 6 dollars a day doing construction wasn’t feasible for me anymore, so I quit without knowing there was an opportunity ahead”.

Moran revealed that he is now “leading Bitcoin education” in his hometown, training and teaching the Bitcoin Diploma to a “group of 8 senior professors,” at his former high school, Antonio J. Alfaro school.

Gilberto Motto, El Salvador’s director of education, told Cointelegraph in August 2022 that the government has focused on ensuring Bitcoin education across the country – especially targetting teenagers.