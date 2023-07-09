The stablecoin issuer announced the listing of Euro Tether (EUR₮) and Tether Gold (XAU₮) on XT.COM, which is being touted as the “world’s first social-infused exchange.” The latest move will enable users on the platform to access XAU₮ – which represents ownership of physical gold – as well as the ability to transact with EUR₮ – a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the euro.

The expansion news comes amidst increasing scrutiny in the stablecoin sector.

The addition of EUR₮ and XAU₮ will also allow users on XT.COM to gain access to two stablecoins developed by Tether, the company said in a statement.

Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino weighed on the upcoming listings and stated,

“As the company behind the leading stablecoin in the market today, recognized for its exceptional liquidity, expanding market share, and widespread acceptance, this further emphasizes our steadfast commitment to unlocking financial liberation and fostering economic inclusivity for communities worldwide.”