The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 0.65% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,041 and $30,449 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,244, up by 0.30%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PNT, OAX, and FIO, up by 64%, 24%, and 21%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Storj, Filecoin and Solana Lead First Week of July Crypto Market Gains
Gemini Sues Digital Currency Group and Founder Barry Silbert Alleging 'Fraud'
European Trade Body Warns Against the Exclusion of DeFi From MiCA
Polygon Spinoff Launches Testnet Bridge to Allow for Low-cost Layer 2s
Elon Musk Accuses Mark Zuckerberg of Cheating: Twitter Vs. Threads
Canadian Regulator Explains Stance on Crypto Staking, Lending for Investment Funds
Market movers:
ETH: $1863.75 (+0.11%)
BNB: $237.1 (+1.45%)
XRP: $0.4681 (+0.41%)
ADA: $0.2861 (+1.81%)
DOGE: $0.06542 (-0.11%)
SOL: $22.17 (+12.82%)
LTC: $97.64 (+1.11%)
TRX: $0.07886 (+1.09%)
MATIC: $0.68 (+2.07%)
DOT: $5.171 (+0.74%)
Top gainers on Binance: