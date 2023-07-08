The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 0.65% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,041 and $30,449 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,244, up by 0.30%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PNT, OAX, and FIO, up by 64%, 24%, and 21%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1863.75 (+0.11%)

  • BNB: $237.1 (+1.45%)

  • XRP: $0.4681 (+0.41%)

  • ADA: $0.2861 (+1.81%)

  • DOGE: $0.06542 (-0.11%)

  • SOL: $22.17 (+12.82%)

  • LTC: $97.64 (+1.11%)

  • TRX: $0.07886 (+1.09%)

  • MATIC: $0.68 (+2.07%)

  • DOT: $5.171 (+0.74%)

Top gainers on Binance: