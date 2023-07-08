The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 0.65% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,041 and $30,449 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,244, up by 0.30%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include PNT, OAX, and FIO, up by 64%, 24%, and 21%, respectively.

