Ryan Wyatt will be stepping down as president of Polygon Labs and moving into an advisory role after more than a year at the firm.

In a July 7 announcement, Wyatt said he planned to leave Polygon at the end of July but would be staying in the crypto space by continuing to advise the firm. Polygon chief legal officer Marc Boiron — also the former chief legal officer of dYdX — will be stepping up as the company’s new CEO.

Rebecca Rettig, Polygon’s chief policy officer, will take over as the firm’s chief legal officer upon Boiron’s departure. Caroline Pham of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) recently appointed Rettig to serve on the CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee’s Subcommittee on Global Market Structure, Technical Issues, and Digital Asset Markets.

The change in leadership comes as Polygon has been preparing a set of upgrades aimed at establishing the “Value Layer” of the internet — a move branded as “Polygon 2.0.” The platform said it will move forward on plans to establish “decentralized governance” by July 17.

In March, the platform became the second-largest blockchain gaming network in the number of unique active wallets, overtaking Hive. At the time of publication, the price of Polygon (MATIC) was roughly $0.67, having fallen by 1% in the last 24 hours.