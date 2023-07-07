In a July 6 blog post, Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of Shiba Inu, said that the team will have discussions and possibly release the highly anticipated layer 2, Shibarium, during the Blockchain Futurist Conference, ETHToronto and ETHWomen hackathons, scheduled during August 2023 in Canada.

The developer highlighted that this event is significant because it aligns with Shiba Inu’s third anniversary and takes place in the birthplace of Ethereum.

In the announcement, Kusama stated that the Shiba Inu ecosystem would serve as the title sponsor for the upcoming Blockchain Futurist Conference, as well as the official hackathons, ETHToronto and ETHWomen. Additionally, Kusama will make an appearance via artificial intelligence technology and deliver a speech during a conference held on the day of the Shibarium release.

This conference will showcase the “world paper” of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, announce new projects and provide detailed information about the Treat token for the first time.

The blog post states that during the Blockchain Futurist Conference, Shibarium will host a hackathon that will span several months. There will be two booths dedicated to showcasing Shibarium and various Shiba Inu-themed products, platforms and services like Shib the Metaverse, Shibacals, Shiba Eternity, Shiboshis and more.

Additionally, attendees can expect to see displays from partners such as Unification and BadIdea.Ai, as well as new projects that utilize Shibarium Tech.

In the Shiba Inu community, different tokens have specific roles. Shiba Inu (SHIB) governs the overall community, and the Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) token supports and governs the technology aspect of Shibarium. The Doge Killer (Leash) token is responsible for community protection and offers exclusivity, while the Treat token will govern community projects.

According to Kusama, the Shiba Inu ecosystem will have the Doggy DAO, which will govern the entire ecosystem, and the Shib Doggy DAO Foundation, which will carry out the decentralized autonomous organization’s decisions and hold the DAO’s assets. The governance will be split into four, one for each core token in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, to ensure members of the Shiba Inu community have an equal voice.

The Shiba Inu community reacted excitedly to the announcement. One user who identifies as ShibaBazaar said they had been waiting years for this development and had solved every riddle to date.