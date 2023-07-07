Polygon Labs, the company behind the Polygon blockchain, promoted its chief legal officer, Marc Boiron, to CEO and said President Ryan Wyatt will step down at the end of July and serve in an advisory role.

Boiron’s “appointment signals our commitment to nurture and expand the global Polygon community of developers, builders and users,” according to a press release shared with CoinDesk.

Rebecca Rettig, who joined Polygon in February as chief policy officer, will assume Boiron’s former role as chief legal officer.

Co-founder Sandeep Nailwal will serve as executive chairman.

The management changes come as Polygon, which runs two of the most closely watched networks for scaling Ethereum transactions, is in the midst of a rebrand to the next chapter of its corporate development, known as "Polygon 2.0."

The campaign has brought a flurry of announcements. Last week, Polygon called for a “coordination layer” that will unify all of the Polygon chains. In June, Polygon also shared a proposal aimed at upgrading its legacy “PoS” chain to become compatible with zero-knowledge proofs, a type of cryptography that has become one of this year’s hottest blockchain trends. .