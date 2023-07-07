Japanese multinational video game firm Sega Corporation is withdrawing from blockchain-based games as play-to-earn games are “boring,” according to Shuji Utsumi, the company’s co-chief operating officer cited by Bloomberg on Friday.

Utsumi reportedly said Sega will be withholding its biggest franchises from third-party blockchain gaming projects to stop any devaluation of its content. The company will also stop developing blockchain games.

However, Sega plans to allow external partners to use characters from its Three Kingdoms and Virtua Fighter gaming franchises for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Sega, best known for its Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, has had an on-and-off relationship with blockchain technology. Last year, the company vowed to withdraw its NFT plans after heavy backlash from fans.

Gaming is often seen as an industry that can benefit from blockchain, partly due to the technology’s capability to potentially introduce an economic layer involving in-game items and assets that are transferable from one game to another.

However, gamers have criticized the adoption of blockchain and NFT technology by game developers, including Sega, as strategic maneuvers primarily designed for profit maximization, or “cash grabs.”