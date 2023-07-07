Japanese multinational video game firm Sega Corporation is withdrawing from blockchain-based games as play-to-earn games are “boring,” according to Shuji Utsumi, the company’s co-chief operating officer cited by Bloomberg on Friday. 

Fast facts

  • Utsumi reportedly said Sega will be withholding its biggest franchises from third-party blockchain gaming projects to stop any devaluation of its content. The company will also stop developing blockchain games.

  • However, Sega plans to allow external partners to use characters from its Three Kingdoms and Virtua Fighter gaming franchises for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

  • Sega, best known for its Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, has had an on-and-off relationship with blockchain technology. Last year, the company vowed to withdraw its NFT plans after heavy backlash from fans.

  • Gaming is often seen as an industry that can benefit from blockchain, partly due to the technology’s capability to potentially introduce an economic layer involving in-game items and assets that are transferable from one game to another.

  • However, gamers have criticized the adoption of blockchain and NFT technology by game developers, including Sega, as strategic maneuvers primarily designed for profit maximization, or “cash grabs.”

  • Hacks have been another reason why the application hasn’t taken off yet. Last year, Gala Games, an Ethereum-based play-to-earn gaming company, endured an apparent multi-billion attack on its native token GALA.