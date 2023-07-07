Decentralized wireless network Chirp announces the shipment of its first batch of gateways to 33 countries worldwide.

The first stage of the network represents the world’s first public IoT network that supports multiple long-range protocols and features a new for long range IoT, the 2.4GHz ISM band.

Users, who purchase and host the gateways, will be rewarded for providing coverage and maintaining the DePIN network in the form of CHIRP tokens.

Chirp, a decentralized, global wireless network, has announced the shipment of its first batch of gateways known as “The Blackbirds” to 33 countries worldwide. According to the team, these gateways mark a significant milestone in the development of the Chirp Network.

Expressing his excitement about the new development, the CEO of Chirp Tim Kravchunovsky said that he was thrilled to announce the successful shipment of its gateways to the 33 countries. Kravchunovsky believes this to be a significant step forward in the firm’s mission to create a truly unique DeWi network.

The Chirp Network, with its long-range capabilities and incentivization model, presents a groundbreaking solution for DeWi connectivity. We look forward to welcoming keepers and community members to join us on this exciting journey as we continue to redefine the future of physical infrastructure.

As per the team, the first stage of the Chirp Network represents the world’s first public IoT network that supports long-range protocols operating on the 2.4GHz ISM band. With the deployment of these gateways, a group of individuals called “keepers” will host the long-range wireless network, providing extensive wireless coverage for all IoT devices around the world.

“One of the key advantages of the Chirp Network is its incentivization model,” explained the Chirp team. “Keepers,” who purchase and host the gateways, will be rewarded with Chirp tokens for providing wireless coverage and maintaining the DePIN infrastructure. Chirp tokens are scheduled to launch on Sui after Chirp’s successful testnet. This tokenized reward system encourages active participation from users and ensures the growth and sustainability of the network.

In the next phase of its development, Chirp plans to announce a testnet on the Sui blockchain in Q3 of 2023. The Chirp team believes that this milestone will further enhance the network’s capabilities and pave the way for expanded functionality and integration with blockchain technology.