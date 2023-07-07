Sega’s COO claimed that he sees Web3 technology as an opportunity rather than a threat.

Utsumi further stated that the company is still in the process of searching for the potential of blockchain technology.

When asked whether blockchain would be integrated within ‘Super Game,’ Utsumi claim that they are not denying the potential of this technology yet.

During an interview with Bloomberg, the video game and entertainment company Sega’s Co-Chief Operating Officer (COO) Shuji Utsumi claimed that he sees Web3 technology as an opportunity rather than a threat when asked if Sega would incorporate it in the future.

“The game business has been growing, thanks to the evolution of technology so Web3 definitely can be a potential contributor to that growth,” said the Co-COO of Sega. Although Utsumi expressed that Web3 technology could be an opportunity, he further stated that the company is carefully observing and is still in the process of searching for the potential of this new tech.

Last year, Sega’s executives hinted that a ‘Super Game’ would be released in 2026, which focuses on attracting a large community and is part of the company’s long-term business strategies. When asked whether blockchain would be integrated within ‘Super Game,’ Utsumi claim that they are not denying the potential of this technology yet.

Some members of the gaming community have expressed that the blockchain’s integration into games feels like a “pay-to-win” situation and removes some of the fun of the industry. Utsumi addressed this issue by claiming that blockchain technology is a major part of the Web3 initiative and should not be used just for money.

We [Sega] are trying to really figure out what is the right way, the best way to entertain the audience.

Finally, the Co-COO of Sega pointed out that the gaming industry has been evolving with time and continues to see this changing environment as an opportunity.

The crypto community still believes that blockchain games could continue to grow, even during a bearish market. In February of this year, DappRadar, a tracker of dApps, reported that blockchain games have a dominance of at least 45% in the dApp industry even though the on-chain gaming activities declined by 3.33%. Influencers and gamers continue to tout the benefits of blockchain in the gaming industry across various social media platforms.