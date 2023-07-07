On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) doesn’t make any money. "As soon as it starts making money, we can start looking at these companies that are good for the environment," he added.

Cramer said he is worried about Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN). He added, "I see that 7% yield and I say to myself, wow, that’s up there with the Verizon’s (NYSE: VZ), which I’m always worried about. However, I like your idea longer term. I think it’s very good because they are one of the only games in town."

When asked about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), he said, "I think this quarter’s going to be a very tough quarter. And the movies weren’t that good. I think the next quarter is going to be very tough too. I think it’s going to take a year."

The "Mad Money" host said Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is a "true juggernaut," adding that it has "defied me, because I always felt that on basis of price to earnings it was too high. But they know what they’re doing, they’re in charge, the stock’s been great since it became public, and it’s winning over converts like me."

When asked about Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA), he said, "I want an ETF for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or I want to own Bitcoin. I don’t want to own just companies that like own a lot of cryptocurrencies, because they can’t find out what they own. Not knocking them, just saying they can’t find out enough."

Cramer said The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) has some of the worst brands he has ever seen. "They are the bad brand company," he added.