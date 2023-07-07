Binance has announced its support for the upcoming MultiversX (EGLD) network upgrade, which is scheduled to take place in the near future.

The MultiversX (EGLD) network upgrade is set to occur at epoch 1,075, or approximately on July 10, 2023, at 15:45 UTC. In preparation for the upgrade, Binance will suspend deposits and withdrawals of EGLD beginning around 15:00 UTC on the same day. The exchange has taken these measures to ensure a smooth transition during the upgrade process.

Users of the platform should stay informed about any further updates or instructions regarding the network upgrade to avoid potential disruptions to their EGLD transactions.