In response to circulating news regarding Patrick Hillman's resignation, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) posted on Twitter that there have been more and more FUDs about the company's employees leaving recently. He pointed out that employee turnover occurs in every company, and the reasons for these "news" are completely wrong.

CZ said that as an organization that grew from 30 to 8,000 people in 6 years, and became the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange in less than 5 months (and has maintained this position), Binance has always been able to protect users. And very lucky to have some of the top talent in the world.

CZ pointed out that as the cryptocurrency market and the global environment change, as the organization grows, and as personal circumstances change, every company will experience employee turnover. "We thank all of the departing team members for their contribution to our growth and wish them all the best. We also congratulate those team members who have grown in their new roles, all of whom are truly high quality individuals."

"We're going to keep building, we're going to keep hiring," CZ said.