The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, down by -3.92% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,701 and $31,438 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,155, down by -3.94%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include REQ, FIRO, and XVG, up by 28%, 13%, and 10%, respectively.

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1861.82 (-4.58%)

  • BNB: $233.7 (-3.95%)

  • XRP: $0.4663 (-3.52%)

  • ADA: $0.2809 (-4.00%)

  • DOGE: $0.06548 (-4.34%)

  • SOL: $19.65 (-2.34%)

  • LTC: $96.57 (-8.48%)

  • TRX: $0.07801 (-0.48%)

  • MATIC: $0.6662 (-4.20%)

  • DOT: $5.134 (-3.97%)

