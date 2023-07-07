The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, down by -3.92% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,701 and $31,438 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,155, down by -3.94%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include REQ, FIRO, and XVG, up by 28%, 13%, and 10%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Bitcoin Retreats to $30.6K As Blowout ADP Report Strengthens Fed Rate Hike Bets
Market movers:
ETH: $1861.82 (-4.58%)
BNB: $233.7 (-3.95%)
XRP: $0.4663 (-3.52%)
ADA: $0.2809 (-4.00%)
DOGE: $0.06548 (-4.34%)
SOL: $19.65 (-2.34%)
LTC: $96.57 (-8.48%)
TRX: $0.07801 (-0.48%)
MATIC: $0.6662 (-4.20%)
DOT: $5.134 (-3.97%)
Top gainers on Binance: