Mastercard, a leading financial services provider, has introduced an innovative AI-driven tool designed to empower banks in their fight against payment fraud and scams. The cutting-edge solution, known as “Consumer Fraud Risk,” harnesses the power of artificial intelligence and leverages years of transaction data from partner banks in the United Kingdom. By scrutinizing this vast dataset, the AI system can predict and preempt attempts to transfer funds to accounts previously associated with “authorized push payment scams.”

In the past, these types of scams have posed significant challenges for banks, as fraudsters exploit loopholes that allow customers to willingly transfer funds without breaking any security measures. However, Mastercard’s goal is to employ AI to enable banks to identify and intervene in such scenarios in real-time, ultimately safeguarding their customers’ finances.

Ajay Bhalla, President of Cyber and Intelligence at Mastercard, emphasized the importance of this AI-powered tool, stating, “Their customers pass all the required checks and send the money themselves; criminals haven’t needed to break any security measures.” With the deployment of this technology, banks can proactively identify suspicious transactions and prevent fraudulent transfers before any monetary losses occur.

Mastercard’s announcement highlights the company’s extensive experience in utilizing AI over the last decade, marking it as a foundational technology within their operations. The solution has already garnered support from nine major banks in the United Kingdom, including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, NatWest, Monzo, and TSB.

While initially implemented with UK-based banks, Mastercard is actively engaged in discussions regarding the expansion of the solution globally. Clients from the United States, India, and Australia have expressed interest, emphasizing the potential impact of this AI-powered tool on a global scale.

Mastercard’s foray into emerging technologies extends beyond fraud detection. The company has previously made strides in the Web3 and digital asset space. In April, it introduced a Web3 user verification solution aimed at enhancing standards and reducing the risk of bad actors in the digital asset sector. Additionally, Mastercard launched an accelerator program for musicians, requiring participants to obtain nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to participate.

The implications of Mastercard’s AI-driven tool in combating payment scams and fraud extend beyond traditional banking. With the increasing prominence of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, such advancements in fraud detection have the potential to bolster security measures within the crypto sector as well. By leveraging AI to identify and prevent fraudulent transactions, the tool can contribute to the protection of individuals and businesses engaging in digital asset transactions.