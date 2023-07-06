Key Highlights

Telescope Labs has introduced a comprehensive suite of solutions that leverage next-generation data analytics and predictive models.

Telescope Labs has formed strategic partnerships with renowned game studios and initiatives such as Gamevolution, PlayEmber, Widow Games, and Pink Moon Studios.

Telescope Labs, an innovative startup specializing in data analytics and AI-powered game economies has announced the launch of its comprehensive solution suite following plans to revolutionize the Web3 gaming landscape.

In line with its mission, the development will see the company helping Web3 gaming companies achieve sustainability in their virtual economies with a suite of novel AI-powered solutions. After securing over $2 million in pre-seed funding from Griffin Gaming Partners and Kube VC, Telescope Labs has emerged from the shadows, aiming to transform the industry through cutting-edge products and strategic partnerships.

Per the announcement, the startup's core focus is on empowering gaming companies to establish sustainable virtual economies using next-generation data analytics and predictive models. Its comprehensive solution suite includes Market Intelligence and Data Analytic tools that provide valuable insights and optimization opportunities for game developers and publishers.

Semih Gilan, CEO and Co-founder of Telescope Labs, expressed enthusiasm for the journey ahead, stating, "By unlocking the power of LLMs, we pioneer evolution in game analytics and empower developers to revolutionize the industry." Gilan highlighted the transformative impact of AI, enabling developers to gain invaluable insights that will drive the future of game development and support the creation of immersive and engaging experiences.

Telescope Labs Forms Strategic Partnerships With Leading Game Studios and Initiatives

Telescope Labs has strategically partnered with industry-leading game studios and initiatives such as Gamevolution, PlayEmber, Widow Games, and Pink Moon Studios. These partnerships reflect the company's commitment to innovation and collaboration within the rapidly growing Web3 gaming space.

Basically, one of the most exciting offerings from Telescope Labs is Vantage, an advanced economy-specialized LLM chat solution powered by AI. Equipped with a natural language query interface, Vantage allows users to seamlessly analyze, generate insights, and optimize their game economies. This groundbreaking tool is poised to revolutionize data analysis and decision-making in the gaming industry, enabling developers to unlock the full potential of their game economies.

Telescope Labs, with its commitment to excellence and industry collaboration, appears to be well-positioned to drive meaningful change in the gaming world. Hugo Furneaux, CEO of PlayEmber, emphasized the forward-thinking nature of their partnership, expressing their belief that Telescope Labs is pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved in Web 2.0 and 3.0. Furneaux added saying, "we are all incredibly excited to utilize new data to build meaningful lifetime value with our users."

Also, Phil Sanderson, Managing Director & Co-founder of Griffin Gaming Partners, emphasized the significance of understanding game economies for successful developers. Balancing in-game economies, similar to real-world economies, is crucial to avoid hyperinflation or deflation that can disrupt the game experience and lead to dissatisfaction among players, potentially resulting in real-world economic consequences. Sanderson stressed the need for a game economy management tool that can analyze and utilize on- and off-chain data points.

Wrapping Up

Telescope Labs' strategic partnerships with leading game studios and initiatives further demonstrate its commitment to innovation and collaboration within the Web3 gaming space. By harnessing the power of AI and data, the company is driving meaningful change in the gaming world, offering developers the tools they need to unlock the full potential of their game economies.