The narrowing GBTC discount resulted from the renewed hope for a spot Bitcoin ETF in the United States.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s (GBTC) share price discount has dropped below 27% for the first time in more than 14 months. The milestone has sparked optimism among investors and crypto enthusiasts, signaling a positive trend for the popular investment vehicle.

According to data from monitoring resource CoinGlass, the GBTC negative premium is currently at -26.76%. The last time the shares traded at this level was in May 2022 during the Terra LUNA saga, which sent the entire crypto industry into chaos.

GBTC Discount Drops Below 27%

GBTC, owned and operated by the world’s largest digital asset manager Grayscale Investments, has long been recognized as a prominent investment option for investors seeking exposure to bitcoin without directly owning the crypto asset. The trust holds a substantial amount of BTC, allowing investors to gain indirect exposure to the leading digital asset.

Over the past year, GBTC has struggled and experienced periods of trading at a significant discount to its underlying BTC holdings. The negative premium, a measure of the difference between the net asset value (NAV) of GBTC shares and the market price, has been a source of concern for investors and has often been attributed to the trust’s structure and unique characteristics.

The GBTC discount can be attributed to several factors, such as the crypto credit crunch in 2021, the rejection of Grayscale’s Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) application, and the financial struggles of its parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG). In December last year, these events caused the GBTC discount to reach a record high of nearly 50%.

However, the recent narrowing of the discount below 27% marks a significant positive development for GBTC and its investors. The reduction indicates that the market is valuing GBTC shares more closely in line with the underlying BTC holdings, which has bolstered investor confidence and optimism.

What’s Behind GBTC’s Narrowing Discount?

The narrowing discount likely resulted from the renewed hope for a spot Bitcoin ETF in the United States. In mid-June, the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock resubmitted its application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch such a product.

Shortly after the filing, other firms, including WisdomTree and Invesco, were inspired to submit new applications for a spot Bitcoin ETF. Although the SEC said the recent filings were not “sufficiently clear and comprehensive,” the applications made investors bullish.

The discount on GBTC was 41.7% before BlackRock’s application and has been consistently decreasing.

The post GBTC Discount Narrows to 27% for the First Time Since May 2022, Here’s Why appeared first on CryptoPotato.