Binance Futures is expanding its offering with several new and updated advanced features, including scaled orders, take profit/stop loss (TP/SL) orders, drag-and-drop functionality, one-click reverse, market heatmap, and more.

These advanced features have been introduced to provide users with a more streamlined and efficient trading experience on the Binance Futures platform. Scaled orders and TP/SL options enable traders to manage their risk more effectively, while the drag-and-drop feature allows for easier adjustments to their trading strategies. Additionally, the one-click reverse function and market heatmap offer users quick actions and improved market insights.

The rollout of these advanced features demonstrates Binance Futures' commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, as they strive to provide their users with the necessary tools to optimize their trading strategies and enhance their overall experience on the platform.