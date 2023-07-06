Binance has announced the addition of three new trading pairs to its platform, featuring MAV/TRY, OCEAN/TRY, and TUSD/TRY, broadening the range of options available for users.

The new trading pairs are set to go live at 08:00 (UTC) on July 7, 2023. By introducing these pairs, Binance aims to cater to an increasingly diverse user base and provide traders with more opportunities to engage in various cryptocurrency markets.

As Binance continues to expand its services, the introduction of MAV/TRY, OCEAN/TRY, and TUSD/TRY trading pairs showcases the platform's commitment to offering a versatile and comprehensive trading experience to its users.