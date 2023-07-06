Binance plans to retire a number of deposit addresses and memos in Q3 (July - September) 2023, as part of their ongoing wallet infrastructure upgrade aimed at enhancing efficiency and fund security for users.

Users affected by the address retirement will receive inmail notifications in batches, informing them of the changes. It is strongly recommended that impacted users obtain new addresses and memos, if applicable, upon receiving these notifications.

The following networks are among those scheduled for migration in Q3 2023: BTC, BCH, SEGWITBTC, XRP, SOL, XMR, LTC, ADA, DOGE, DOT, FIL, ALGO, NEAR, WAVES, AVAX, HBAR, RUNE, EGLD, FLOW, ICP, EOS, KAVA, DASH, ELF, IOST, IOTA, STX, WAX, CKB, ICX, ASTR, SCRT, INJ, BAND, STEEM, HIVE, XEM, FET, and BTS.

This migration is in line with Binance's continued efforts to provide its users with better wallet functionality and fund security. The company urges its users to monitor their inmail notifications and take the necessary steps to minimize any inconvenience during the transition period.